Special display on show at Semple Stadium to mark 101st anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Today marks the 101st anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

14 people were killed by British forces during a gaelic football match in Croke Park between Tipperary and Dublin, one of which was the Tipperary captain Michael Hogan.

To mark the occasion, the Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday commemoration committee have erected a number of informational stands detailing the events of that tragic day.





Throughout this month, these stands are on display at Lár na Páirce in Thurles but today they will be on display at the Dome in Semple Stadium.

Anyone making the trip to Semple Stadium today is being invited to visit to the Dome to view pop up stands dedicated to the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.