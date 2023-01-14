Social event this weekend for young adults in Tipp affected by cancer

Young people in Tipperary who have been affected by cancer can attend a social event this weekend.

The event for those in their 20s, 30s or 40s will be held in the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town tomorrow from 12 noon to 3pm.

Organised by YouCanIreland will feature yoga sessions, relaxation and chats in a safe environment.





Anyone who is interested in taking part in the event can contact Circle of Friends or YouCanIreland.

Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town: (062) 33550