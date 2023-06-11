Seven Tipp DEIS schools benefit from Tesco Ireland’s Stronger Starts Program

Seven Tipp DEIS schools are benefiting from Tesco Ireland’s Stronger Starts Program.

This week, Tesco Ireland celebrated its one millionth meal milestone with the program that provides free and healthy meals to primary school children and families at risk of food insecurity.

Bunscoil na Cathrach in Cahir, Presentation Convent Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir, Holy Trinity National School in Fethard, and St. Oliver’s National School in Clonmel are part of the Stronger Starts program.





St. Corville National School in Roscrea and The Monastery Primary School, as well as Gaelscoil Thiobraid Árann in Tipp Town, are all currently availing of the program.

They are among the 117 DEIS schools nationwide that receive packs containing fresh apples, onions, potatoes, and carrots every week.