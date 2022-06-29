SEMRA remembers its lost members at civic reception

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was honoured with a Civic Reception this month.

It was organised by the Municipal District (MD) of Tipperary Cahir Cashel and was awarded in recognition of the valuable service provided by the voluntary members.

Speaking on behalf of SEMRA Chairperson Gerry Tobin said he was humbled to hear the words of praise and gratitude.





However, he wanted everyone to remember those that did not return from the mountains, walkers and members of Rescue teams alike.

SEMRA members were presented with a certificate and a piece of carved Bog Yew that was specially commissioned.