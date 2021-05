A section of the Suir Blueway will be closed for six weeks to allow for improvement works.

Starting this Monday, a section of around one kilometre will be affected starting at Seán Healy Park in Carrick-on-Suir and going as far as the Fishermans Boreen on route to Clonmel.

Widening and re-surfacing works will take place on that part of the route, but the path will reopen for use at weekends between Friday evenings and Monday mornings.