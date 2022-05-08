RNLI Lough Derg fundraiser ‘Lap The Lake’ gets underway today

The RNLI Lough Derg Fundraising Cycle – Lap The Lake gets underway this morning.

The Fundraising event involves a 130km cycle and is the most major undertaking organized by the local Branch to date.

The cycle will start and finish at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Dromineer passing through counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway.





People are being encouraged to come out and support the cyclists all along the route, with a gathering at the lifeboat station to finish.

Eleanor Hooker is the Home and Press Officer for the RNLI and she says that if people couldn’t get out today there are still ways to support the service:

“You can make a contribution, a monthly contribution, even a euro, every single thing helps.

“Maybe you’d like to be crew.

“It is like a family . You’re welcomed in like a long lost cousin.”