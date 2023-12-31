RNLI called into action off the coast of Garrykennedy

The Lough Derg RNLI are urging caution to boat users after a vessel ran aground on the lake yesterday.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 30th, the Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to investigate whether anyone was in trouble aboard a 20ft cruiser reported aground west of Garrykennedy Harbour.

The RNLI crew located the empty vessel and given the location and weather conditions, decided to anchor the vessel, secure it’s canopy and leave it at its location.





Eleanor Hooker, Helm at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users ‘to check the mooring lines on your vessel to ensure they are secure, particularly in anticipation of poor weather conditions’.