Restrictions in South Tipp ahead of Prince Charles and Camilla visit

The visit of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall to South Tipperary tomorrow will result in a number of restrictions.

Significant traffic and pedestrian access restrictions will be in place in both Cahir and Cashel.

The Royal visit is expected to bring large crowds to South Tipperary on Friday.





A major traffic management plan has been put in place by Gardaí and Tipperary County Council

Castle Street car park in Cahir is already closed while access to Cahir Castle is also restricted.

Diversions will be in place in Cahir from 7am to 1.30pm on Friday from Castle Street and Bridge Street along the Mitchelstown Road, Tipperary Road and also Butler Court towards Barnora.

Heavy traffic is expected in the vicinity of the town centre and there will be restricted public parking.

Restrictions are already in place at the Rock of Cashel while St Patrick’s Rock car park is also closed to the public.

Access to roads adjacent to the Rock and Brú Ború Heritage Centre, including Ladyswell Street, Rock Lane, The Kiln, Old Dublin Road (R639), Circular Road will be restricted from 7am on Friday until 2.30pm

Access to Cashel will remain open via the Dundrum Road, Golden Road, Cahir Road, Clonmel Road and Dualla Road.

Motorists are advised to use the M8 motorway junctions 8 and 9 to access Cashel town centre.

No parking will be permitted on Camus Road.

The public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security escorts in both the Cahir and Cashel areas on Friday.