There are 21 vacant houses in Carrick-on-Suir as of the end of February.

In a recent report dating from the start of 2022, Tipperary County Council stated that of those homes that are vacant only 12 are available for letting.

4 of the homes currently empty need minor repairs, while 5 require ‘major works’.





A breakdown of the tenancy offers was also provided showing that there were 18 offers made over this period, with 12 accepted.

There were 3 refusals of offers with 3 pending.