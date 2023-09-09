Protest Taking Place Outside Controversial ‘Conference’

A number of locals representatives are protesting outside an event taking place in Clonmel today.

A conference entitled ‘Education in Light of the Current Curriculum Changes’ is taking place at the Talbot Hotel in the town and started at 9.30am.

According to a post on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, the event has been organised by a group of parents from Clonmel to discuss the upcoming changes to the RSE curriculum and includes topics such as: Unpacking the SPHE curriculum and what your child will be exposed to, Our legal rights as parents and A better vision for your child.





Former Tipperary TD Seamus Healy is one of those protesting against the event and is concerned that some of those involved are known for their far right views:

“Some of the individuals involved in this so-called conference are people who are connected with the far right. They’re known for their anti-vax views, they’re known for their anti immigrant views and they’re known for their anti LGBTQ+ views as well. And they seem to be suggesting that the new Social Personal and Health Education Curriculum in our schools is indoctrination and that of course is an outrageous statement.“