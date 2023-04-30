Proposals for tourism venture at Lough Derg have been refused

Proposals for a tourism venture on the shores of Lough Derg have been scuppered.

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a glamping site and holiday cabins near Ballina-Killaloe.

Clare County Council had rejected proposals for a change of use from residential to a recreational camping site and the construction of six cabins at Kilana Lodge at the edge of Tinerana Bay





The proposed glamping pods would have capacity for 18 residents

The main reason for the refusal of planning was the likely increase in traffic on the R463 which runs from Killaloe to Ogonnelloe.

This was appealed on behalf of John Walsh who felt that because of the small scale of the development, its seasonal function and the use of an existing access point would not be a traffic hazard.

The case was also made that not all arrivals to the site would be by car with some arriving by boat to the jetty on the site in conjunction with existing boat and marina operators.

The An Bord Pleanala inspector felt this arrangement might be restrictive to visitors who may require that they access the accommodation by car in order to then access facilities and services during their stay.

Consideration was also given to the impact the project would have on local birdlife such as the Tufted Duck, Goldeneye and Cormorant during both the construction and operation phase

An Bord Pleanala has now ruled that permission be refused in line with Clare County Council’s decision with the main stumbling block being the likely increase in traffic.