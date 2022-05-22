Progress appears to be being made on improving a dangerous and busy junction on the outskirts of Thurles.

Turtulla Cross on the N62 has been the site of a number of fatal crashes over the years.

Local Councillors have long campaigned to have safety measures carried out at the junction on the Horse & Jockey road.





Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Seamus Hanafin says they were very happy to hear of proposals for Turtulla Cross at this months meeting of the authority.

“It’s a junction that’s even busier with the apprenticeship centre in Archerstown.

“Delighted that they’re looking at different options and they’re looking at costing those. So at long last the TII are attempting to find ways to deal with Turtulla Cross.

Its important that we keep the pressure on – as was pointed out it was the pressure coming from the Thurles Municipal District that brought it this far and it’s important that we see it through.”