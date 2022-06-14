Primary school in Nenagh named School of the Year at Our World Irish Aid Awards

St Mary’s Primary School in Nenagh has been honoured as School of the Year at the Our World Irish Aid Awards.

Diaspora Minister Colm Brophy made the announcement in recognition of the work done by fifth class pupils in creating an online book called ‘Wellbeing for our Planet and its People’.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony at Farmleigh House in Dublin today, and teacher Anne-Marie O’Sullivan was praised for embracing all 17 ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ in their project.





This year’s theme for the awards was ‘Wellbeing for People and Planet’.