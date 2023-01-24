Plans for N24 Realignment heading “in right direction”

The new plans for the N24 Realignment are a step in the right direction towards a bypass of Tipperary Town.

That’s according to Councillor Anne Marie Ryan-Shiner after councillors in the Tipperary Cahir Cashel MD were given a briefing on updated plans this week.

The updated designs were released on Monday following consultation with homeowners and landowners along the affected route.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr Ryan-Shiner said that while there is still a lot of information to take in about the new road, the plans seem to represent a move in the right direction:

“It’s easier to see the road now, because it’s clearer, whereas 300 meters is very very wide. Now you have a better idea of say, how it’s going to bypass Limerick Junction, where it’s going to cut across to Bohercrowe, does it come out in front of Rossmore Village, where does it come out in Bansha?

“So to me, when I read it, it is easier, yeah. In saying that, there’s a huge amount of information on the website.”

However, while the plans do give some some answers, Cllr Ryan-Shiner said they also raise more questions:

“It’s clearer but it’s not fully clear, especially in particular, the junctions. There’s a lot of junctions being put in now so I’ve got further questions of how do you get off?

“Like say when you go to Rossmore Village – the bypass is coming in front of Rossmore Village, so is that going to be an overpass or an underpass? Where does that junction feed in to get off there? The tricky area to me is around the back of Monard, down by Ballykisteen, into Limerick Junction and over again. I’m still learning and reading and looking at it and trying to get as much information about it.”