Plans lodged for significant wind farm in Tipperary

Plans for a significant wind farm development have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The proposal from ABO Wind Ireland Limited is for seven turbines south of Cloneen.

The plans are for a site in an area between Cloneen and Killusty.





Among the townlands involved are Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan, Ballyvadlea, Killusty South and Balyvaughan.

If approved seven wind turbines with a maximum overall tip height of 150 metres would be constructed. The towers would be between 75 and 95 metres hight with blades between 55 and 70 metres in length.

The application is for a ten-year permission and would include a 30 metre high meteorological mast, electrical substation and underground cables.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement have been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

A decision is due from the planning authority in early December.