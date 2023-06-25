Permission granted for ‘international quality sports campus’ in Thurles

A major expansion of sporting facilities at the Technological University of the Shannon campus in Thurles has been approved.

The planning application related to the 9.8 hectare TUS site adjacent to Thurles Racecourse.

Tipperary County Council has granted permission for the what is described as an international quality sports campus on the TUS site which will include a two-storey multifunctional spectator stand with a capacity for 1,000 people.





This will be located between three new full size GAA pitches. A number of other playing pitches are also proposed including one with a multi-functional synthetic surface.

A three metre wide walking track is also proposed around the perimeter of the site which is already home to the TUS Sports Lab while a tennis centre is also planned.

The campus will facilitate the hosting of international competitions in a new Tennis centre while at the same time will deliver a community focused Slí na Sláinte with outdoor exercise stations.

Particular emphasis will also be placed on the development of the facilities to ensure that they are accessible to those with disabilities.

The proposed opening hours are from 8am to 10pm.