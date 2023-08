A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Thurles last week has passed away.

The incident happened at the Templemore Road junction onto Liberty Square last Tuesday afternoon.

The man in his 80s suffered serious injuries following an incident with a truck.





At the time the scene was examined by a Garda forensic collision investigator.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 0504 25100 – they would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.