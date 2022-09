558 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

480 are waiting in emergency departments, while 78 are in wards, according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick, is the worst affected facility, with 60 people awaiting beds.





That’s followed by 57 at both University Hospital Galway and Sligo University Hospital.

TUH in Clonmel has 2 patients on trolleys today in the emergency department.