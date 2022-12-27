Number of domestic violence cases reported up 13% in Tipperary this year

Greater education and legislation have ‘without a doubt’ helped support domestic violence victims according to a Tipperary refuge.

There has been an increase of 13% in the number of cases reported in the county up to December of 2022, something Geraldine Mullane Project Leader with Cuan Saor says is a positive.

She says this figure shows that women are more willing to come forward now and that has been encouraged through new laws on coercive control and gender based violence.





Geraldine also says that their court support worker who assists women from the Clonmel based centre has meant more cases are sustained and carried through.

She told Tipp FM that the focus on educating all agencies has been hugely beneficial:

“Gardai are so well educated in the whole aspect of domestic violence and the court support staff as well they are all well versed in all of the supports that they need to have in place for women and that is coming through hugely at the minute and women can be assured that they will get a response. ”

Tel: 052 6127557 Email: [email protected]