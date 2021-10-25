New phone numbers for Tipperary County Counil from November

A number of new phone numbers will come into use for Tipperary County Council from the start of November.

Its due to the decision by ComReg to withdraw the 1850, 1890 and 076 range of non-geographical numbers.

As a result the customer service desks at the County Council can be contacted on 0818 06 5000 from this day week, November 1st.





The Emergency Out of Hours number changes to 0818 06 5003 while for those using the eParking facility the new number is 0818 06 5004.

The current 076 number will no longer be in use from the 31st October however customers who dial the old number will be diverted to the new number until the end of December.