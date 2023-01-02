New figures reveal Tipp accommodates over 270 Ukrainian pupils in schools

The Department of Education has released figures that show Tipperary has a total of 272 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools across the county as of December 22nd.

In the Premier, 162 Ukrainian children attend primary schools and 110 attend secondary schools.

Nationwide, there are 13,753 Ukrainian pupils presently enrolled in Irish schools following Russia’s invasion of their home country.





This includes over 8,800 in primary schools and just under 5,000 in post-primary.

Dublin accommodates the highest number of Ukrainian pupils in schools, documenting a total of 1,890 in primary and post primary education.

Monaghan enrolls the lowest, with 81 Ukrainian students attending schools in the county.