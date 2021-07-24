New creative project launches today in Cahir

A new creative project in South Tipperary, which incorporates local travel, music, walks, print and stories will launch today.

The Tipperary creative project Found Links in conjunction with the TFI Local Link Tipperary bus service, starts today in Cahir between 10am and 4pm.

This weekend, there will be music and entertainment to tie in with people coming to Cahir on the local link from the St Declan’s Way and Daughters of Dun Iascaigh walking trail.





Tim Davis is one of the artists involved in the initiative and he explained what people can expect.

“Cahir Comhaltas will be playing music there and of course the market is on there as well, so it’s going to be a very busy event.

“The collaborator is Print Van Go, so there’s going to be a live print making event.

“People will be able to come along, make their own prints and take them away with them – a variety of different prints.

“Aoife Barrett will be there, she’s a professional printer and she has this great project, she has this great project, a mobile print studio, that’s where the Van Go comes from.”

This event is the first of a course of events to take place over the summer months.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/foundlinks.