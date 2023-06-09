Network Ireland Tipperary to announce winners of Businesswoman of the Year Awards tonight

Network Ireland Tipperary will announce the winners tonight of their Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

This is a group that brings women together who are entrepreneurs, managers, business owners from North and South Tipp to socialize, network, and learn from one another.

Tonight out of the 29 finalist, 8 winners will be chosen who will then go on to represent Tipperary and national level and hope to become the overall winner in Ireland.





Joanne O’Herlihy is the President of the Tipperary branch and told Tipp FM that they are always open to new members.

“After this evening’s event, we will take a break for July, and then we will be back in August. Our next event is going to be at the Anner Hotel in Thurles. I’ll confirm the date on social media after the awards. Our next event is going to be about supporting neurodivergence in the workplace. So, we have a speaker coming from Kilkenny, and she’s going to speak to us about that. Feel free to go on to the Network Ireland website and click the Tipperary branch, and you’ll get in contact with our lovely membership officer.”

More women in Tipperary are going for senior roles in the workplace as well as setting up their own businesses according to Joanne, who owns her a graphics design business, as well as leading the local group for 2023.

Joanne told Tipp FM that their Network sponsor AIB has recorded progress when it comes to female representation in the world of business.

“AIB have noticed a significant change in the ratio over the years of women to men opening CEO buisness bank accounts. There’s still a long way to go and things might not ever get to 50/50. But it’s great that the numbers are rising. That’s what we’re here to do; to let female entrepreneurs have other entrepresnuers to look up to and support them.”