National Transport Authority considering new service on Ballybrophy line

There could be some good news for the Ballybrophy rail line in North Tipp.

The National Transport Authority has informed Deputy Alan Kelly that they are considering adding a new service on the line.

Deputy Alan Kelly tabled a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Transport last month asking that the National Transport Authority would consider putting a new scheduled midday service on the Limerick – Ballybrophy line.





The North Tipp TD and Labour leader had meetings with members of the North Tipp Rail Partnership prior to making the request for a service at that time.

This would facilitate customers who need to need to make journeys for appointments and also make more possible connections to other transport services along the way.

In response to Deputy Kelly the NTA say consideration is being given to the provision of the additional service on the Ballybrophy line as part of a timetable review across the rail network. They say its likely to be a number of months before the current review process is brought to a conclusion.

However the authority points out there is no provision in the 2022 budget for any additional services on the Ballybrophy line.

Deputy Kelly has welcomed that the additional service is being considered and says if it is approved he doesn’t believe that funding it will be a big issue.