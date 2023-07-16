N24 in Ballykisteen near Tipp Town reopened following two car collision

The N24 in Ballykisteen near Tipp Town has reopened following a two car collision.

A 19-year-old man died overnight after the crash happened on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm last night.

The road closed for technical examinations by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were put in place until this afternoon when it was reopened.





Gardai are appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.