Motorists reprimanded for speeding on M8 by Tippeary Roads Policing Unit

Tipperary Gardaí are once again issuing a safety message for motorists this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

This comes following speed enforcement checkpoints by the Tippeary Roads Policing Unit, which captured car speeds, some of which were close to 160 km/h, on the M8 yesterday within a short time period.

Motorists caught speeding were hit with a fine of €160 as well as three penalty points.





Tipperary Gardaí are urging road users to slow down, never drive under the influence of intoxicants, put away their mobile phones, wear a safety belt, and drive with increased awareness of vulnerable road users.