A Monster Run is taking place this weekend to support the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

Aon Rialacha are hosting the event which will take place in Clonoulty tomorrow leaving Simon’s bar at 1pm.

The foundation for the Tipperary hurler who passed away due to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome while playing for his home club last year was launched on Tuesday.





People are asked to join this event and raise money to support the charity with registration open from 11.30.