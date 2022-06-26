McGrath calls for DEIS statuses to be given to Tipperary schools

Two Tipperary schools have not received DEIS status despite appealing the decision .

Local TD, Mattie McGrath, told the Dáil that Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir and Edmund Rice Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir are Tipp schools awaiting DEIS Status.

The Taoiseach advised that the decisions for appeals would be received within the next fortnight.





McGrath urged that DEIS status is “frightfully important” to schools and that he hoped they would’ve received a decision before summer break.

“DEIS Status was awarded to a number of schools in Tipperary but Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir and Edmund Rice School in Carrick-on-Suir, among others, were left out and were denied.

“They have appealed, which they were told to by the department, but they’re waiting on the results of the appeal.

“They were hoping to get results before the summer break, so they can plan for the coming September, and the reopening of the school.

“It’s frightfully important nowadays, especially with the cost of sending children to school, the cost of food and lunches, and everything else, so DEIS status is important to those schools.”