Martin Browne critical of Government’s approach to mental health services during pandemic

Tipperary TD Martin Browne is criticising the Government for failing to increase investment in mental health during the pandemic.

The Sinn Féin deputy has spoken in favour of his party’s motion which calls for significant emergency investment in mental health care for between 6-12 months, by linking up with the private health system.

The motion was not opposed by the Government, and deputy Browne is urging them to act without delay.





He outlined to the Dáil what he’s hearing from clients and staff of mental health services in the county:

“The state is relying heavily on the community and voluntary sector yet in many cases the funding provided the them is meagre and short-term like three to six months.

“This tight, short-term view on the part of the government means that many of these organisations spend inordinate amounts of time applying for the next funding allocation.

“It also means that some of these organisations remain uncertain as to whether the supports they provide now will be available to them and their clients in a few months time.”