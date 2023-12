A man has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Tipperary earlier this week.

It comes following the discovery of the body of Maciej Nowak at Ballycrana in Kilross on Wednesday morning.

He was one of a number of Polish nationals living in the house, where he was found unresponsive.





A man was arrested in Dublin on Thursday and brought to Tipperary for questioning.

The man in his 20s has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this evening.