A man in his 60s is being treated for serious injuries in Tipperary University Hospital following an alleged assault in the county.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 29th at a premises in Dundrum, Co. Tipperary.

Another man in his 60s has been arrested as part of this investigation and is currently being detained at a Garda station in South Tipperary under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.





Gardaí say an ongoing criminal investigation is being carried out.