Major Fundraiser for Tipperary Hospice services takes place at Semple Stadium this weekend

A major fundraiser for Hospices services in North & South Tipp will take place at Semple Stadium tomorrow.

It’s backed by FISERV who are the main sponsor of Tipperary GAA.

Brian Fogarty – Tipperary GAA Project Manager – says there’s a host of events planned:





“A packed day out from dog shows, bingo, your general Field Day, coffee morning, market stalls, auction and Wheel of Fortune.

“The days kicks off with a dog show and you can register from 11.30 with the show kicking off at 1 o’clock. The Dome will open from 11.30 with bingo kicking off at 1pm.”

Brian Fogarty says the Hospice is a very worthy cause.

“Some of the figures that I’ve herd in the last few days – the South have to raise up to €850,000 by themselves while the North has to raise up to €500,000.

“They take care of about 150 people at any one time, predominately voluntary.

Admission is free and gates open at 11 with people asked to donate as much as possible