LSITEN BACK: Across The Line, January 19th 2024

Listen back to Friday January 19th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Thurles CBS manager Eamonn Buckley and the Tipperary Star’s Enda Treacy previews the Harty Cup semi-finals involving Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS





– Soccer analyst Barry Ryan looks ahead to the FAI Junior Cup 5th round ties with three Tipperary teams in action

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update

– Former Tipperary Ladies Football captain Samantha Lambert features on this week’s edition of The Sporting Edge

Listen back below: