Local Sinn Féin councillor takes issue with Aontú leader over Michelle O’Neill comments

A local Sinn Féin Councillor has taken Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín to task for his criticism of Michelle O’Neill’s decision to travel to London for King Charles’ coronation.

Announcing her decision the Sinn Féin vice president said we are living in a time of great change and it was a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

However Peadar Tóibín – himself a former Sinn Féin TD – says Michelle O’Neill will be attending the Coronation of a King that claims jurisdiction over her as a subject and over her country.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Carrick on Suir based Sinn Fein Councillor Davy Dunne said that Peadar Tóibín was taking the wrong stance.

“The path he’s taking now to me is a bad call and it’s the wrong call.

“Michelle O’Neill is following in the footsteps of the great Martin McGuinness when he first met the Queen in 2014 and of course our own Mickey Browne (former Sinn Féin Mayor of Cashel) who did it before Martin.

“It’s a process of healing and a process of recognising that there’s still a majority of the people in the North that recognise what will be the new King as their head of state.”

Councillor Dunne also said if we want to see progress we have to accept some things that we mightn’t have in the past.

“We can’t live in an isolated bubble here especially when we’re trying to bring about a United Ireland and I think actually this is a very, very brave step from Michelle and it’s a step forward on the road to a United Ireland.

“I have no problem if the Loyalists want to celebrate the Battle of the Boyne and everything else….I have no problem, they can have them.

“Sometimes you don’t agree with everything in politics – but sometimes you have to suck eggs as they say.”