Local priest publishes homily to shine light on joys of vocation

A local priest is on a mission to highlight the positive aspects of his vocation.

This comes following Fr Michael Twomey’s publication of his homily reflecting on the joys of his life’s work being parish priest administrator in Ardfinnan, Newcastle, and Fourmilewater.

He says there can be a negative perception of the priesthood, sometimes even from within the vocation itself.





Speaking on Tipp Today, Fr. Twomey explained what led him to publish the homily.

“A few people text me and a few people rang me and said, “Look, that needs to be said because I don’t think enough is being said about the positivity of the priesthood, particularly when it comes to vocations.” It was really, I think, written to myself, but I looked at it and thought, “No, I need to let people know this,” because it’s important for people, particularly younger people, to see what a priest is and to acknowledge that there have been huge failings in the past, but the majority of priests are there 24/7 serving God and serving one another. I think I just wanted to share the joy of priesthood, even though there are a lot of problems in priesthood.”

He also says the homily addresses many questions that he has received from youngsters surrounding the fact that he cannot marry or have a family as a priest.

Fr. Twomey shared that there are reasons for and even joys in celibacy, despite what people may think.

“I get these questions, especially from secondary schools: “Oh, you can’t have family; you can’t get married.” It’s not that I can’t, but I have decided that this is my life at the moment, and I’m quite happy with that. Because I’m on call 24/7 and because I could be moved tomorrow, as has happened, and I could have another parish, I can’t then get up my wife and kids and bring them off and move them. Some people say, “You’re married to the church,” and in a way you are. That’s the sacrament; you are connected to God that way, and, for me, it’s to be there for everybody at anytime. I couldn’t do what I do if I was married with children. For me, celibacy is like a gift, but it’s also an offering; this is what God has called me to do, and he’s asked me to do a couple of things, and this is one of them: to sacrifice a family and children.”