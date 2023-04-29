Local councillor says the county’s speeding issues come down to the driver

A local councillor says issues around the Premier’s speeding come down to the driver.

This comes following Councillor Fiona Bonfield’s Notion of Motion at this month’s meeting of Nenagh MD, where she called for the installation of traffic calming measures at Marian Estate in Newport.

A speed survey will now be carried out by Tipperary County Council to determine the extent of speeding issues at the estate.





Cllr. Bonfield says it’s the same motion for speeding being brought forward when councilors assemble at meetings.

“I have to do my job as a councillor; I have to get on to the council, and I’ve no problem doing that, but it’s the same motions a lot of the time, the same representations you’re getting about speeding; it’s in every town, every village; you’ll get it in one area this week, there’ll be another area another week, and it’s the same response that you’re going to get back, which is right, the council do their job and have a policy on it. But at the end of the day, it all comes back to one issue, which is that drivers need to slow down, they need to behave, and they need to obey the speed limits. And that’s basically it. That’s the only way we’ll stop, unfortunately, accidents and whatever.”