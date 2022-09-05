Local councillor praises community spirit in Clonmel following fundraising efforts

The community spirit in Clonmel is clear following a €10,000 donation towards UNICEF’s efforts in Ukraine.

Around €25,000 was donated through individual pledges and fundraisers all of which went to the newly established Mayoral Ukrainian Relief Fund, set up to help those impacted by the Russian invasion.

In addition to UNICEF, Redcross at both local and national level will benefit from €10,000 , while €5,000 is going to the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Centre in the town to help those there to transition.





Cllr. Michael Murphy was mayor at the time the fund was established and says that it is his proudest achievement from his year in the role.

He told Tipp FM that all refugees that he has met have had positive feedback about their welcome in Tipperary:

“They themselves are blown away by the generosity here at the local level, the generosity of spirit.

“Not withstanding that, it’s a very difficult time for these families having been discommoded, they have been through an unimaginable nightmare since Russia invaded their country but I think they do see first hand and are very grateful and deeply appreciate the extraordinary efforts at the local effort here and as I said I’ve seen that first hand.”