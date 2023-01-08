Local councillor calls for prostitution and trafficking to receive more attention in Tipp

There have been calls for prostitution and trafficking to receive more attention in Tipperary.

During the most recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee there were concerns raised that the issues and possible victims were being ‘swept under the carpet.’

Fianna Fáil Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose stated that this was a trend that was growing across the country and that Tipperary is no different.





Speaking to Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan she said that it needed to be put on the agenda immediately with Gardaí specifically dedicated to such cases.