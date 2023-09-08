LISTEN BACK: Sheedy on Seamus Callanan, hurling preview – Across The Line September 8th, 2023

Listen back to Friday September 8th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend of sport in the Premier County.

On this week’s show:

– Liam Sheedy joins Paul to reflect on the stellar career of Seamus Callanan following his retirement





– Enda Treacy looks ahead to the weekend’s knockout county hurling championship ties

– Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long talks on their return to action

– Barry Ryan previews some big ties in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League this weekend

– And Barry Drake updates us on all things greyhound racing.

Listen below: