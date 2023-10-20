LISTEN BACK: Football, hurling & camogie finals – Across The Line, October 20th, 2023

Listen back to Friday October 20th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– We hear from Clonmel Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey and JK Brackens manager Michael Hyland ahead of Sunday’s senior football final.





– Anthony Shelly looks ahead to the weekend’s senior and intermediate football finals.

– Enda Treacy joins in to preview the premier intermediate hurling final replay.

– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to the senior and intermediate camogie county finals.

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

