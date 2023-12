Listen back to Friday December 15th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll previews the weekend’s sporting in action in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Burton DeWitt from the weekly dartscast joins Paul to look ahead to the PDC World Darts Championship and the hopes of Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin





– Nenagh Ormond’s Tommy Moylan and Cashel’s Ray Moloney preview their massive game in Division 2A of the AIL

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update

Listen back below: