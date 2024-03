Listen back to Friday March 8th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Ken Hogan joins Paul to look ahead to Tipperary vs Limerick in the National Hurling League





– Semple Stadium’s head groundsman Padhraic Greene in the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Geraldine Kinane previews all the weekend’s camogie action

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: