LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, March 29th, 2024

Listen back to Friday March 29th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– County football board chairman Fearghal McDonnell updates us on the ongoing structural changes to the county football championship and looks ahead to Saturday’s game against Waterford for the U20 footballers





– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly looks ahead to their final league group game against Clare

– Director of Rugby at Nenagh Ormond John Long talks about their final home game of the season where they have the chance to lift the Division 2A title

– National 10k champion Seán Tobin of Clonmel AC is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

