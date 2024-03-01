LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, March 1st 2024

Listen back to Friday March 1st 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy looks ahead to Nenagh CBS vs St. Raphaels College, Loughrea in the Croke Cup semi-final





– Anthony Shelly looks ahead to Tipperary vs Waterford in the National Football League

– Barry Ryan previews the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals with 3 Tipperary teams involved

– World Indoor Rowing champion and Moneygall resident Ken McDonald is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

