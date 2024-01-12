LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, January 12th, 2023

Listen back to Friday January 12th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy helps preview Tipperary vs Kerry in the Munster hurling league





– Anthony Shelly talks about the Tipperary senior footballers upcoming game with Limerick

– Peter Silke gives his thoughts on the return of the AIL and Nenagh Ormond vs Cashel

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update

– Cian Treacy is this week’s guest on ‘The Sporting Edge’ feature as he speaks on the impact of sports participation in all girls secondary schools

Listen back below: