LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, August 18th 2023

Listen back to Friday August 18th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend’s sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly joins Paul to preview the weekend’s county football championship games





– Geraldine Kinane previews the start of this year’s county camogie championships

– Sports journalist Cathal Dennehy gives us the rundown on Sharlene Mawdsley’s hopes at this year’s World Athletics Championships

– Barry Ryan looks ahead to the start of the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

– And Barry Drake gives us our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen below: