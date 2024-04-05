LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, April 5th 2024

Listen back to Friday April 5th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary senior football captain Steven O’Brien speaks about his injury frustrations, the season so far, the health of football in the county and Tipp’s Munster quarter-final with Waterford





– Tipp football selector Paul Fitzgerald on lessons from the league and Tipp vs Waterford

– Munster rugby player and Tipperary man Diarmuid Barron is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: