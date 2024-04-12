LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – April 12th, 2024

Listen back to Friday April 12th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Geraldine Kinane previews the camogie league final between Tipperary and Galway





– Barry Ryan looks ahead to St. Michael’s vs Villa FC in the Munster Junior Cup final

– Former All-Ireland winning hurler Jerome Cahill is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’ ahead of his All-Ireland handball final this weekend

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: