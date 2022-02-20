Liberty square car park in Thurles to close for one week

The Liberty Square (Ulster Bank) carpark in Thurles will be closed for the coming week.

Planned works on the facility get underway on Monday and are expected to last until Saturday next.

Once complete, there will be approximately 54 parking spaces available in the carpark, including Age Friendly parking, and Autism Friendly spaces.





District Engineer Thomas Duffy says the council acknowledges that there will be disruption as a result of the works.

However they coincide with the school mid-term in order to minimise the impact.