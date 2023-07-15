Liam Lynch National Commemoration Association host commemorative event this weekend in Tipp

The Liam Lynch National Commemoration Association is hosting a commemorative event this weekend in Tipperary.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the death of IRA chief of staff Liam Lynch, the association will hold the event in the Knockmealdown Mountains at 2.30pm tomorrow afternoon.

Dr. Tim Horgan is the main speaker for the event, whose grandmother was Liam Lynch’s secretary at the time of his death.





The event will take place at the Liam Lynch memorial in the mountains, and Dr. Horgan says all are welcome.

“Our thing is for everybody to feel comfortable at a commemoration. That there would be no bitterness a century later. The time for bitterness is long gone, and the time for pride has replaced it.”

Dr. Horgan says Liam Lynch’s legacy lives on, and his words still resonate today.

“His legacy really stayed on. Perhaps because he wasn’t a politician, he didn’t really have to spin his ideals. He was a man of few words, and those words that do survive from him seem to resonate still with the Irish people: that we are a nation and that we did declare, as a nation, to be a republic that would control its own destiny. That still resonated with people. There’s a bedrock of nationalism in various shades across the country, both north and south. That, if left alone, would unite and let Ireland be an independent country.”